Middle East Crude-Benchmarks extend losses; China to increase jet fuel exports

Middle East crude benchmarks extended losses on Thursday as most traders have completed spot purchases for the month.

For tenders, Thailand’s PTT may have bought two cargoes of September-loading Murban via a tender. The prices were heard at about $2.5 a barrel over the Dubai quotes.

Meanwhile, China is expected to ship out the most jet fuel in more than three years in July as refiners capitalise on higher margins overseas, while demand from international flights remains below pre-pandemic levels, traders and analysts said.

The flooding of Chinese oil products to the market could squeeze refining margins of other regional refiners.

Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS is still in talks with Russian oil major Rosneft ROSN.MM to buy oil under a term deal, the Indian refiner’s head of finance said, adding that discounts on Russian oil are narrowing.

The Biden administration is poised to increase outreach to western trading houses, insurers and tanker owners to remind them to abide by the Group of Seven’s price cap on Russian oil as the crude trades over that level, sources and experts said.

The number of little-known trading firms relied on by Moscow to export large volumes of crude exports to Asia has mushroomed in recent months, since sanctions over the Ukraine war led major oil firms and commodity houses to withdraw from business with producers in Russia, reporting by Reuters has found.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)