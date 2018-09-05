Middle East Crude-Benchmarks mixed ahead of Saudi OSPs

Middle East crude benchmarks were mixed on Tuesday with DME Oman’s premium to Dubai swaps extending gains while cash Dubai edged lower. Peak fuel demand in the northern hemisphere during winter and impending sanctions on Iran that could reduce oil supply are factors that are supporting the market, traders said. A wider Brent-Dubai price spread is also expected to reduce arbitrage flows from the Atlantic Basin to Asia while traders eyed supplies from the United States.

Saudi Aramco and ADNOC are expected to announce official selling prices soon. Saudi Aramco may keep prices for the light crude grades it sells to Asia largely unchanged in October from the previous month to keep its oil competitive against other suppliers, several trade sources had said. QATAR: Qatar has set the August retroactive OSPs for its Marine crude at $72.90 per barrel, down from $73.55 a barrel for the previous month, a document issued by the company and reviewed by Reuters late on Monday showed.

That set the August OSP differential for Qatar Marine at 41 cents a barrel above Dubai quotes, 2 cents lower than a month ago. Qatar also set its August Qatar Land crude OSP at $74.00 a barrel, down from $75.25 for the previous month. That put August Qatar Land crude OSP’s differential at $1.51 above Dubai quotes, down 62 cents. A trader said the price adjustment for Qatar Marine was in line with market expectations but that for Qatar Land could have been lower as the light grade traded at discounts of up to 75 cents a barrel last month.

WINDOW: Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps fell 20 cents to $1.21 a barrel amid thin trading. Seller-Buyer Price Totsa-Mercuria 76.86 Reliance-BP 76.90

PRICES ($/BBL) CURRENT PREV SESSION DME OMAN 77.29 76.29 DME OMAN DIFF TO DUBAI 1.60 1.45 CASH DUBAI 76.90 76.25 ARBITRAGE: China’s Unipec has provisionally booked two very large crude carriers (VLCC) to ship crude oil from U.S. Gulf coast to Asia, shipping fixtures showed on Tuesday. “New Courage” has been tentatively booked to load crude oil from U.S. Gulf coast on Sept. 22 while “Awtad” has been booked to load oil from U.S. Gulf coast over Sept. 23 to 26, according to the fixtures. The destination for both tankers has been provisionally set for Singapore, though this could potentially change.

REFINERY

Varo Energy has declared force majeure on fuel deliveries to its customers after a fire on Saturday at its Bayernoil refining complex in Germany, a spokeswoman said on Monday. NEWS Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Monday that it had evacuated workers and shut production at two oil platforms in the northern Gulf of Mexico ahead of the approach of Gordon, which is expected to come ashore as a hurricane. The Buzzard oilfield in the UK North Sea is undergoing planned maintenance that was originally scheduled for August, industry sources said. India is allowing state refiners to import Iranian oil with Tehran arranging tankers and insurance after firms including the country’s top shipper Shipping Corp of India (SCI) halted voyages to Iran due to U.S. sanctions, sources said.

Workers with two state-owned Chinese oil developers fought with sticks, shovels and Molotov cocktails in a dispute over prospecting rights in the northwest province of Shaanxi, the state-run tabloid Global Times reported late on Monday. ExxonMobil said on Monday that a blockade by former employees threatens crude production at oil facilities in Nigeria, adding that “disruptions to these operations have the potential to significantly impact revenues.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)