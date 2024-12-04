Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise ahead of OPEC+ output decision

Middle East crude benchmark spot premiums for Oman, Dubai and Murban rose on Wednesday ahead of a key meeting by OPEC+ on Dec. 5 to discuss their output plan.

Sources told Reuters the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, are likely to extend their latest round of oil output cuts until the end of the first quarter.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps rose 42 cents to $1.21 a barrel.

ExxonMobil will deliver a February Upper Zakum crude cargo to TotalEnergies following the deals.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Siyi Liu in Singapore; Editing by Eileen Soreng)