Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise ahead of OPEC+ output decision

Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise ahead of OPEC+ output decision

in Oil & Companies News 04/12/2024

Middle East crude benchmark spot premiums for Oman, Dubai and Murban rose on Wednesday ahead of a key meeting by OPEC+ on Dec. 5 to discuss their output plan.

Sources told Reuters the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, are likely to extend their latest round of oil output cuts until the end of the first quarter.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps rose 42 cents to $1.21 a barrel.

ExxonMobil will deliver a February Upper Zakum crude cargo to TotalEnergies following the deals.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Siyi Liu in Singapore; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×