Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise ahead of OPEC+ output decision
Middle East crude benchmark spot premiums for Oman, Dubai and Murban rose on Wednesday ahead of a key meeting by OPEC+ on Dec. 5 to discuss their output plan.
Sources told Reuters the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, are likely to extend their latest round of oil output cuts until the end of the first quarter.
SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps rose 42 cents to $1.21 a barrel.
ExxonMobil will deliver a February Upper Zakum crude cargo to TotalEnergies following the deals.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Siyi Liu in Singapore; Editing by Eileen Soreng)