Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise; Malaysian grade strengthens

Middle East crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai rose on Wednesday, with the Oman differential rebounding back to a premium in volatile trading as the April-loading trade cycle approaches its end.

The Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) , or Brent’s premium over Dubai, fell to $2.86 at Singapore market’s close, from a 15-month high of $3.17 in the previous session, as oil futures slipped on U.S. inventory data.

ASIA-PACIFIC CRUDE:

Spot premiums for Asia’s regional sweet crude hold firm as ConocoPhillips sold a cargo of Malaysian Kimanis crude loading April 28-May 2 at around $2.5 above dated Brent via a Tuesday tender, traders said.

Last month, ConocoPhillips sold its March-loading Kimanis crude cargo at a premium of around $1.8 to dated Brent, traders said at that time.

NEWS

The value of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports in December dropped nearly 30%, or 19.5 billion riyals ($5.2 billion), compared with the year before, official data showed on Wednesday.

Refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast began rapidly restarting following last week’s winter storm that shut down the state’s fuel processing and petrochemical industries with the lowest freezing temperatures in a generation.

Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Aditya Soni)