Middle East Crude – Benchmarks rise; OPEC+ keeps output policy unchanged

Middle East crude benchmarks gained on Thursday after a meeting of top OPEC+ ministers kept oil supply policy unchanged and pressed some countries to increase compliance with output cuts.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps slipped to $2.31 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $2.42 a day earlier. A total of 36 Dubai partials were traded at the Platts window.

NEWS

– A ministerial committee (JMMC) of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, met online on Wednesday to review the market and members’ implementation of output cuts. In a statement following Wednesday’s meeting, OPEC+ said some countries had promised to improve their adherence to targets.

– U.S. sanctions hamper Russian efforts to repair refineries, sources say as all Moscow refineries use Western technology, software.

– Russia cut railway exports of gasoline by half in March after imposing a fuel embargo, with rising domestic demand and unplanned refinery outages tightening its home market, data provided by two market sources and Reuters calculations showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Eileen Soreng)