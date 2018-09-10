Middle East Crude-Benchmarks stay firm in bullish market

Middle East crude benchmarks stayed firm on Monday ahead of trading in November-loading barrels that will kick off this week.

Some buyers are still calculating the volumes and grades they need to buy in the spot market while some sellers are holding off offers to see if strong demand could push prices higher, traders said.

The market is bullish this month because traders expect Iran to reduce exports when U.S. sanctions take effect in early November while Asian refiners are preparing to ramp up output to meet peak winter demand, they said.

Some traders also expect refiners’ demand for spot barrels to rise this month as they forecast a big jump in term crude prices for November.

China’s crude import demand has also rebounded strongly, underpinning Oman’s premium to Dubai swaps, traders said.

DME Oman’s premium to swaps eased 8 cents to $1.87 a barrel on Monday after hitting multi-year high of close to $2 on Friday.

IRAQ: Iraq has set the October official selling price (OSP) for Basra Light crude to Asia to minus $0.15 a barrel against the average of Oman/Dubai quotes unchanged from the previous month, the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) said on Monday.

Basra Heavy to Asia in the same month was priced at minus $3.35 a barrel to Oman/Dubai quotes, SOMO said in an e-mailed statement.

REFINERY

Japan’s JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said it shut the 150,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) No.4 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 270,000-bpd Negishi refinery, near Tokyo, on Sunday for planned maintenance.

China’s crude oil imports rose 6.5 percent in August from a month earlier to their highest since May, boosted by a rebound in demand from smaller, independent refiners, customs data showed on Saturday.

Arrivals last month were 38.38 million tonnes, or 9.04 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the General Administration of Customs.

NEWS

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry will meet counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Russia starting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter said, as the Trump administration encourages oil-producing countries to keep output up two months before it is due to renew sanctions on Iran’s crude exports.

An OPEC and non-OPEC technical committee will later this month discuss proposals for sharing out an oil-output increase, sources familiar with the matter said, a tense topic for the producer group after it decided in June to ease supply curbs.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum is resuming spending on the Shaikan oilfield in Kurdistan, the British-listed oil producer said on Monday, while reporting a stronger profit for the first half of 2018 led by higher output and crude prices.

Blasts were heard at the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in the Libyan capital on Monday and a security operation was under way at the building, a Reuters witness said.

Cenovus Energy, a major Canadian oil producer, has signed a deal to move more crude with the Canadian National Railway Co, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Global oil demand will peak in 2023 as electric vehicles (EVs) become competitive with cars fuelled by petrol and diesel, and after 2040 no new oil developments will likely be needed, quality assurance and risk management firm DNV GL said on Monday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sunil Nair)