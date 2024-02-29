Middle East Crude – Dubai nudges higher after trade surge on last day of February

Middle East crude benchmark Dubai nudged higher on Thursday, the final trading day for February, following a flurry of trades that led to the delivery of 11 cargoes.

RUSSIAN CRUDE

Six tankers with Russian oil in ships sanctioned by the United States were sailing to Chinese ports this week, but it wasn’t clear if they would be allowed to discharge, according to LSEG, Kpler, Vortexa shipping data and two industry sources.

More than 10 million barrels of Sokol oil supplied by Sakhalin-1, a subsidiary of oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM, have been floating in a dozen tankers over the past three months without a buyer.

On Wednesday, the Russian-flagged tanker NS Century operated by Sovcomflot’s (SCF) FLOT.MM Dubai-based subsidiary SCF MGMT anchored at close proximity to China’s Qingdao port, according to LSEG data and analytical firms Vortexa and Kpler.

The NS Lion tanker with some 611,000 barrels of Sokol that was going towards Dongjiakou port had turned away on Monday and was going towards Singapore, according to LSEG and Vortexa data.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps rose 29 cents to $1.18 a barrel. A total 282 Dubai partials were traded. Of the 11 cargoes, eight are Oman cargoes to be delivered by Unipec and the rest are Upper Zakum from Vitol. PetroChina and Mitsui are the receivers.

NEWS

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week as refiners ran below seasonal lows due to planned and unplanned outages, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sonia Cheema)