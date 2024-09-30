Middle East Crude-Dubai, Oman premiums ease to below $2

Middle East crude benchmarks rose on Monday, the final trading day of September, though spot premiums for Dubai and Oman eased to below $2 a barrel.

Spot premiums for Dubai, Oman and Murban, however, averaged higher month-on-month in September.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps fell 38 cents to $1.99 a barrel.

REFINERY REF/OUT

– Russia’s Antipinsky and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries halted processing this month for planned maintenance, industry sources said.

– Delek’s Big Spring refinery reported a scheduled maintenance on a processing unit from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, according to a company filing. It has a refinery capacity of 73,000 barrels per day.

NEWS

– Russian Deputy Prime Minister expects oil prices’ fluctuations will subside following volatility spurred by the tensions in the Middle East, as geopolitical risks are already factored in.

– U.S. oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has recovered post Hurricane Helene. Only 3% of crude oil output remained shut down in the hurricane’s aftermath, said the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Shreya Biswas)