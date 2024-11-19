Middle East Crude-Dubai rises slightly, Murban dips

Middle East crude benchmark spot premium for Dubai rose slightly on Tuesday, while that for Murban dipped.

Taiwan’s CPC issued a tender on Tuesday seeking to buy sweet crude for February arrival.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps rose 5 cents to $0.57 a barrel.

Vitol will deliver a January-loading Oman crude cargo to TotalEnergies following the deals.

Shenghong, P66 and Unipec will deliver January-loading Upper Zakum crude cargoes to PetroChina following the deals.

Unipec and ExxonMobil will deliver January-loading Upper Zakum crude cargoes to TotalEnergies following the deals.

ExxonMobil will also deliver a January-loading January al-Shaheen crude cargo to Equinor following the deals.

NEWS

Swiss trading house Trafigura is trying to track down $500 million in Mongolia following a year-long probe of staff and associates over a billion-dollar fraud scheme at its local fuel supply business, according to three trading sources familiar with the case.

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in September rose to their highest level in three months, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday.

Equinor EQNR.OL has halted the output from its Johan Sverdrup oilfield due to a power outage, the company said on Monday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Siyi Liu in Singapore; Editing by Maju Samuel)