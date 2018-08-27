Middle East Crude-Dubai strengthens as demand improves ahead of winter

Middle East crude benchmark Dubai firmed on Monday as demand from Asian buyers improved ahead of the peak winter season.

Discounts for light sour crude grades narrowed with Shell offering an October-loading Murban crude cargo at 40 cents a barrel below its OSP on Platts window, a trader said, versus earlier deals at discounts of close to 70 cents a barrel.

Total has also sold its 2 million barrels Murban offered from a supertanker to an end-user in Japan, probably JX Nippon, traders said.

The crude will be delivered between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 to Singapore from tanker Captain X Kyriakou.

Total last offered the floating Murban cargo on Platts window at $3.25 a barrel above October Dubai quotes on Aug. 21.

RUSSIA: Surgutneftegaz issued a spot tender to sell 500,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend for loading from Kozmino in October, traders said.

Surgutneftegaz is offering buyers cargoes for loading on October 12-16, 16-20, 21-25, 25-29 and 27-31, they said.

The tender closes on August 27 at 2 p.m. Moscow time (1200 GMT).

WINDOW: Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps rose 6 cents to 62 cents a barrel, the highest premium so far this month. Seller-Buyer Price Reliance-Equinor 74.35 Chinaoil-PDS 74.30 Mitsui-PDS 74.35

TENDERS

Indian explorer ONGC Videsh has sold 1 million barrels of Abu Dhabi Das crude at a premium of $1.30-$1.40 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a tender, trade sources said.

The oil to be loaded on Sept. 28-30 was awarded to Glencore, they said.

They estimated that the price would be about 70 cents a barrel below the grade’s official selling price (OSP).

Indonesia’s Pertamina has sold 1 million barrels of Iraqi Basra Heavy crude loading at end-September to Chevron, trade sources said.

The crude was sold at a premium of 60 cents a barrel to its official selling price (OSP), they said.

MOVES: Chinese private refiner Hengli Group and its partner state-owned Sinochem Corp have hired a crude oil trader at their Singapore office ahead of Hengli’s refinery start-up in the fourth quarter, several trade sources said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N1VI32W

Former Itochu trader Kevin Ng will be joining Hengli Oilchem in October to procure crude oil and trade derivatives, they said.

REFINERY

A senior executive at Sinopec, the country’s largest refiner, said on Monday that some of its refineries will be negatively affected if it stops importing Iranian crude, in the first public comment by a senior Chinese oil executive about Washington’s decision to resume sanctions on Iran.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is in advanced talks with more than one potential buyer, including Italy’s ENI, as it prepares to sell minority stakes in its refining business, two sources familiar with the matter said.

NEWS

Sinopec said on Sunday that it expects fuel sales to drop and processing rates for crude to stay flat in the second half of 2018, amid an oversupply of refined fuels.

Iran awaiting European guarantees on the sale of Iranian oil and banking relations, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

South Sudan has resumed pumping 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from the Toma South oilfield, where production had been suspended since 2013, the Sudanese oil minister Azhari Abdulqader said.

Noble Group Ltd faces a key shareholder meeting on Monday as the shrivelled commodity trader races to clinch a last-ditch $3.5 billion debt restructuring deal to stay afloat and put a three-year crisis behind it.

Norway’s Equinor has increased its resource estimate for its Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the North Sea’s largest discovery in more than three decades, while at the same time cutting the cost of development, the company said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)