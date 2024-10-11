Middle East Crude-Murban falls for third straight session; Dubai, Oman rise

Middle East crude benchmark premiums for Oman and Dubai rose slightly on Friday, but Murban fell for a third consecutive session.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps rose 10 cents to $1.88 a barrel.

NEWS

Weak refining margins due to a slowdown in global demand for fuel and lower oil trading results will dent BP’s BP.L third-quarter profit by up to $600 million, the British oil major said.

Gulf states are lobbying Washington to stop Israel from attacking Iran’s oil sites because they are concerned their own oil facilities could come under fire from Tehran’s proxies if the conflict escalates.

The Omsk oil refinery, Russia’s largest by production volumes, increased crude processing by 4% year-on-year in the January to September period thanks to a modernisation of its facilities, energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Varun H K)