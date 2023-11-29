Middle East Crude-Oman, Dubai extend losses in thin trades, OPEC+ meeting in focus

Middle Eastern benchmarks Oman and Murban extended losses on Tuesday as spot trades winded down towards the end of the month and as the market awaited for the major oil producers to reveal their output policy.

Spot premiums for Oman and Murban fell to $1.05 and $1.09 a barrel over the Dubai quotes, respectively, from $1.50 and $1.34 in the prior session.

OPEC+ is looking at deepening oil production cuts despite its policy meeting being postponed to this Thursday amid a quota disagreement between some producers, an OPEC+ source said on Monday.

The meeting, delayed from Nov.26, will begin at 1300 GMT on Thursday to decide oil output levels, according to a draft agenda seen by Reuters on Monday.

Meanwhile, the market was monitoring the progress of the resumption of Northern Iraqi crude exports, which is expected in early 2024 and could intensify the surplus of global oil supply situation.

Iraqi oil officials will meet representatives of international oil companies and Iraqi Kurdish officials in early December to discuss contract changes central to the latest efforts to resume northern crude exports via Turkey, a deputy minister said.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps rose 13 cents to $1.79 per barrel.

ExxonMobil will deliver one January-loading Murban to Glencore following the trades.

NEWS

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais on Monday accused the International Energy Agency (IEA) of vilifying the oil and gas industry, in the latest clash between the groups over climate policy.

U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Russia’s oil and oil products exports from the Novorossiysk Black Sea terminal are being restricted as bad weather has caused significant delays to loadings, two sources familiar with the port’s operations said on Monday.

Chevron CVX.N was working to recover operations at a 245,271 barrels per day refinery in Richmond, California, the company said on Monday, after a power cut at the facility triggered the release of large flames and black smoke from smoke stacks.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)