Middle East Crude-Oman, Dubai fall slightly, Murban up

Middle East crude benchmark premiums for Oman and Dubai dipped on Thursday, while that for Murban ticked up.

Thai refiner IRPC is closing a tender on Thursday to buy December-loading sour crude.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps slid 2 cents to $1.57 a barrel.

ExxonMobil will deliver a December-loading Upper Zakum crude cargo to TotalEnergies and Hengli will deliver a December Upper Zakum crude cargo to Mitsui following the deals.

On Wednesday, TotalEnergies received an al-Shaheen crude cargo from PTT and an Upper Zakum crude cargo from Hengli for December loading.

