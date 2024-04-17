Middle East Crude-Upper Zakum’s premiums rise on tighter supply

Middle East crude benchmarks Dubai and Murban slipped for a fourth session on Wednesday even as Upper Zakum’s premiums strengthened on tighter supply.

The trading arm for Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has snapped up several June-loading cargoes of Abu Dhabi’s Upper Zakum crude in the spot market, tightening Middle East supply, trade sources said.

ADNOC Trading has bought at least four cargoes of the medium-high sulphur crude from Exxon Mobil Corp, Omani trading firm OQ, Repsol and Aramco Trading at premiums of about $2.20-$2.30 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said, nearly $1 a barrel higher than the previous month.

Following these trades, Exxon also sold June-loading Upper Zakum crude to Unipec at a higher premium of $2.30-$2.40 a barrel, the sources said.

Upper Zakum exports in April are hovering around 550,000 barrels per day, similar to the 545,000 bpd seen in March which was the lowest level since November 2017, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

The drop in supply has limited the number of cargoes of the Abu Dhabi grade that can be delivered during S&P Global Platts’ price assessment process for Middle East crude Dubai.

That has led to the delivery of more Murban crude on the Platts window, with PetroChina and Reliance having sold 10 cargoes of the Abu Dhabi light-sour grade so far this month, trade data showed.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps fell 3 cents to $1.99 a barrel. PetroChina and Reliance will deliver one Murban cargo each to Mitsui and Vitol, respectively.

NEWS

U.S. President Joe Biden will do what he can to ensure affordable gasoline prices, White House senior adviser John Podesta said at an industry conference on Tuesday, when asked about future releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone strike on Israel is unlikely to prompt dramatic sanctions action on Iran’s oil exports from the Biden administration due to worries about boosting oil prices and angering top buyer China, said analysts.

Black Sea CPC Blend oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline system are set to decline to about 4.9 million metric tons in May from 5.4 million planned for April, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Japanese oil refiners see no immediate impact from escalating tensions in the Middle East on their crude procurement, but will use the country’s reserves in case of contingencies to ensure stable oil supplies, the industry group’s head said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan)