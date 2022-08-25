Middle East dominates the global expandable polystyrene capacity additions by 2026, says GlobalData

With a share of 85% between 2022 and 2026, the Middle East is expected to lead the global expandable polystyrene industry capacity additions from new-build and expansion projects by 2026, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026’ reveals that the total expandable polystyrene capacity of new-build and expansion projects in the Middle East is expected to be 0.17 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2026.

Teja Pappoppula, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “For the upcoming new-build projects, the region is expected to add a capacity of 0.17 mtpa from two planned projects.”

Iran is the only country in the Middle East in terms of expandable polystyrene capacity additions. The main capacity addition will be from a planned project, Dalahoo Kimiya Industry Company Assaluyeh Expanded Polystyrene Plant, with a capacity of 0.12 mtpa. It is expected to commence production of expandable polystyrene in 2025.

Pappoppula adds: “Petro Ramsheh Esfahan Expanded Polystyrene Plant in Iran stands second with a capacity addition of 0.05 mtpa and is expected to start operations by 2026.”

Source: GlobalData