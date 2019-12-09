Middle East refiners conclude 2020 middle distillate term contracts at higher premiums, leaner volumes

Middle Eastern refiners have concluded their term tender negotiations to supply gasoil and jet fuel/kerosene throughout 2020 at cash differentials of up to 50% higher than last year, with the hike coming on the back of leaner term volumes as well as a more extensive refinery maintenance scheduled for Q1 2020, traders said.

According to industry sources this week, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has sold 10 ppm sulfur gasoil and jet fuel/kerosene term cargoes at premiums of $1.50/b and $1.65/b, respectively, for its 2020 term contracts. These premiums are an increase of 43.5%-50% from 2019 levels.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp. has concluded its 2020 term tender to supply 500 ppm sulfur gasoil at a premium of between 85-95 cents/b to the Mean of Platts Arab Gulf 500 ppm sulfur gasoil assessments, while its jet fuel/kerosene term was done at a premium of around $1.35/b to the MOPAG jet fuel/kerosene assessments, FOB.

Term levels are 35%-46% higher as compared with the 2019 cycle. Sources close to negotiations said the refiner had very limited gasoil volumes on offer for 2020 as most of its production had been committed via government-to-government agreements.

Meanwhile, state-owned Bahrain Petroleum Co., or Bapco, is supplying 10 ppm sulfur gasoil to its term clients at around plus $1.40/b to the MOPAG 10 ppm sulfur gasoil assessments, and its jet at a $1.50/b premium to MOPAG jet fuel/kerosene, market participants said, an increase of 30.4%-40% over its 2019 contract.

Market participants said the higher term levels inked for AG middle distillate volumes for 2020 could be due to less term volumes being offered, with some sources saying that selected refiners had slashed their term volumes by as much as 30%.

This however, could not be confirmed this week.

“Some refiners were heard to have reduced their term volumes, possibly because of stronger local demand,” a Dubai-based source said Thursday.

“The new refineries like [the 230,000 b/d] Duqm and [the 615,000 b/d] Al Zour have been delayed and will not be ready for another couple of years, plus there is a decent turnaround program in Q1, so we don’t see any bearish scenario from the Middle East, frankly,” the trader said, in reference to the increase in middle distillate term prices for 2020.

So far, refinery maintenance has been announced for Saudi Aramco’s biggest refinery in Saudi Arabia, the 550,000 b/d Ras Tanura facility, which will carry out a partial shutdown in March 2020 for around 35 days.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s 837,000 b/d Ruwais refinery has scheduled maintenance in the first quarter of 2020 for 40 days, and Saudi Arabia’s 440,000 b/d Jubail refinery is slated for a turnaround from January-February 2020.

