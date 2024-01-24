Middle East Sector Outlooks Reflect Geopolitical Risk, Oil Assumptions

The Israel-Hamas war has increased geopolitical risks and set back the previous trend of regional de-escalation, which is reflected in the deteriorating sovereign sector outlook in the Middle East, Fitch Ratings says. The neutral outlooks for other sectors reflect high oil price assumptions and supportive economic conditions.

The conflict is having negative spillovers on neighbouring countries, notably Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan, and regional geopolitics presents risks to tourism, trade, investment and public finances. But we forecast Middle Eastern oil-exporting countries to register stronger growth in 2024, due to broadly stabilising oil production following output cuts in 2023 and momentum in non-oil real GDP. Weak global growth in 2024 could prevent OPEC+ from unwinding 2023 production cuts if the oil market shifts decisively into surplus, but the latest deal in late November 2023 highlighted reluctance to reduce output much lower. Non-oil growth will be slower than in 2023, but remain solid (we forecast average growth of 3.5% for the Gulf Council Cooperation (GCC) countries) due to still-high oil prices.

Were the scope of the Israel-Hamas war to widen significantly, the Middle Eastern countries could be affected by further disruption to oil trade routes, or, potentially, production capabilities, and could also experience a marked negative impact on non-oil activity, which would likely set back their longer-term efforts towards economic diversification. Higher oil prices would likely be an offsetting factor, however.

Our neutral sector outlook for Middle East banks reflects solid economic conditions. Credit growth is likely be reasonable, and generally back at pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels. Fitch expects banks mostly to maintain sound profitability, adequate liquidity and capital buffers for their risk profiles, while asset quality should remain stable.

Similarly, our neutral outlook for EMEA Islamic banks in 2024 reflects the expectations of higher profit rates and generally supportive economic conditions, which will drive reasonable financing growth, healthy profitability, stable asset quality and sound liquidity.

The neutral sector outlook for GCC corporates reflects our expectation of stable earnings in 2024, supported by public-sector spending, mainly in infrastructure and energy. High oil prices will benefit economic activities, while long-term investments in the oil and gas sector will continue in 2024. Non-energy sectors will benefit from state-led initiatives, bolstering infrastructure investments and benefitting priority sectors, such as tourism. However, cyclical sectors and more leveraged issuers are likely to come under pressure due to high interest rates.

The real estate sector, particularly homebuilders, will face high funding costs with a limited ability to pass through costs to consumers. Most Fitch-rated property real estate companies have adequate leverage and long-dated maturities, enabling them to partially offset pressure on margins and valuations.

