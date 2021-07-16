Middle East to lead global gas processing capacity growth through 2025, forecasts GlobalData

The Middle East is set to lead capacity growth in the global gas processing industry from planned and announced (new build) projects between 2021 and 2025 and account for around 37% to the global gas processing capacity growth by 2025, forecasts GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s report, ‘Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Gas Processing Plants, 2021–2025 – Russia Continues to Underpin Global Gas Processing Capacity Growth’ reveals that the Middle East is expected to have a new-build gas processing capacity of 21.0 billion cubic feet (bcfd) by 2025. Of this, 19.4 bcfd is from planned projects that received approvals, and the rest is from non-approved announced projects.

Nachiket Kaware, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “In the Middle East, a total of 26 planned and announced gas processing plants are expected to start operations by 2025. Of these, the planned Ras Laffan-NFE plant in Qatar has the highest gas processing capacity of 4.6 bcfd. It would process gas from the giant North Field East project and helps Qatar to maintain its status as one of the leading producers and exporters of LNG in the world.”

GlobalData identifies Former Soviet Union as the second highest region in terms of global gas processing capacity growth, adding a new-build capacity of 16.0 bcfd by 2025. The Ust-Luga gas processing plant is expected to have the highest capacity among planned and announced gas processing plants in the region by 2025, with 4.3 bcfd of gas processing capacity. The Amur II gas processing plant is expected to stand second with 2.7 bcfd of gas processing capacity.

North America stands third with new-build gas processing capacity of 12.4 bcfd by 2025. Of this, 4.6 bcfd is from planned projects and the rest is from announced projects. The Chetwynd and NGL North II projects in Canada are the largest projects in North America with capacities of 1.5 bcfd and 1 bcfd, respectively.

Source: Global Data