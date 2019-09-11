Middlesex University Dubai and the Chartered Institute of Arbitration further strengthen their partnership in the region

The Chartered Institute of Arbitration (CIArb) and Middlesex University Dubai (MDX) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last week, further cementing their ongoing partnership. The agreement aims to assist students through education, training and experiential opportunities across the fields of arbitration, mediation, dispute avoidance and dispute management.

The MoU was signed by Mr Anthony Abrahams, the Director-General of CIArb and Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director of Middlesex University Dubai. Extending their support to the strategic partnership were Leonora Riesenburg, The UAE Branch Chair and Member of Board of Management for CIArb, and Middlesex University Dubai’s Dr Cody Paris, Deputy Director of Research and Planning, and Dr Tenia Kyriazi, Deputy Director of Academic Operations.

“In promoting and facilitating alternative dispute resolution (ADR), CIArb strives for excellence across education and training. With this in mind, Middlesex University Dubai is an obvious choice as a strategic partner. There is a natural synergy in working with a partner who aspires for identical standards and ethics. The University fulfils these ideals, and I am thrilled to join hands with them to deliver on this Memorandum,” said Mr Abrahams, Director General of CIArb.

The exchange of contract celebrates CIArb and MDX Dubai’s commitment to creating an academic and professional synergy that will help build a sustainable and robust dispute resolution offering in the region. The partnership will also develop and deliver targeted professional courses and provide training opportunities to enhance employability skills further.

On behalf of Middlesex University Dubai, Dr Fernandes said: “We are delighted to formalise our strategic partnership with the CIArb, which strengthens the ties between the University, and professional institutions. It will expose our students and alumni to the professional community in private dispute resolution, thus making them industry ready and empowering their professional growth.”

Source: Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Middlesex University Dubai