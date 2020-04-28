MidEast, Russian crude rebound as supply tightens, China demand robust

Spot prices for Middle East and Russian crude sold in Asia rebounded over the past two weeks with a record output cut by major producers expected to tighten supply, while Chinese buyers scoop up cheap barrels, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Cash differentials for most grades recovered from all-time lows, returning to small premiums or much narrower discounts for June-loading cargoes, after they were hit by refinery run cuts across Asia as fuel demand slumped amid measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers from Russia to the United Arab Emirates will curtail exports to meet an OPEC+ commitment to cut production by an unprecedented 9.7 million barrels per day. Appetite for cheap oil from the world’s largest importer also supported prices, the sources said.

“The supply cut is percolating through,” a Singapore-based trader said, adding that fuel demand in some countries looking to unwind lockdown measures may also improve soon.

Reduced supplies of Russian ESPO Blend crude in June, a popular grade among Chinese independent refiners, and a rebound in China’s crude demand as refineries cranked up run rates thanks to decent refinery margins led to an unexpectedly strong recovery for the grade, the sources said.

June-loading ESPO grade was most recently traded at a discount of $2.75 a barrel to Dubai quotes in a Gazprom tender awarded on Monday, up from all-time lows of discounts of more than $5 about two weeks ago.[ACRU/T]

Chinese independent refiners, or so-called teapots, on average are expected to process crude at more than 70% of capacity in May, compared with 68%-69% on average in April, according to an analyst at JLC consultancy.

For Middle East crude, Abu Dhabi grades strengthened soon after Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) last week informed term buyers it would reduce the supply of crude for all four crude grades by 5%-15%.

June-loading Upper Zakum crude flipped to a premium of 30 cents a barrel to its official selling price (OSP) from a discount of $1.60 last month, while the discount for June Murban against its OSP narrowed to 40 cents a barrel from as much as $2.10 in the previous month.

“Spot differentials are very strong recently, perhaps due to expectations of recovery from the coronavirus situation,” said a second Singapore-based oil trader.

Some oil majors chose to store their oil instead of selling at wide discounts, reducing the volume of spot cargoes available and accelerating the price recovery, a third oil trader added.

Source: Reuters