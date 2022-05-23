Milaha Announces Resignation of President and CEO

Qatar Navigation Company (Milaha) has announced the resignation of the company’s President and CEO, Mr. Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, in order to pursue other duties.

Milaha stated that the company’s Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of the Group President and CEO and named Mr. Mohammed Abdulla Swidan – Executive Vice President of “Milaha Offshore and Marine Services”, as interim President and CEO.

Mr. Swidan has nearly twenty years of experience in the maritime transport sector and holds a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) in “Global Shipping Management” from the University of Greenwich-London, in addition to his Senior Marine Engineering certificate.

H.E Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim Jaber Al-Thani, Chairman of Milaha’s Board of Directors stated: “Mr. Al-Mannai has played a vital role in the company’s development, in-line with Milaha’s vision and strategic plans set by the board. His efforts resulted in creating a successful and sustainable business model, which will enable the group to continue achieving future growth and development.”

The members of the Board of Directors expressed their immense gratitude to Mr. Al-Mannai, for his leadership and valuable contribution throughout his service period in Milaha, that extended for nearly seven years, wishing him all the success in his future endeavors.

For his part, Mr. Al-Mannai expressed his appreciation to the Board of Directors and to all Milaha employees for their full support throughout his years of service.

Source: Milaha