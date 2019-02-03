Milaha launches new Black Sea Express Service as the first service in Europe

Milaha, a Qatar-based maritime transport and logistics conglomerate, has announced the launch of its new Black Sea Express Service (BSX), a direct container feeder route linking Greece, Turkey, Georgia and Russia.

The new feeder service marks Milaha’s first European service linking the Mediterranean and Black Sea . The BSX service demonstrates Milaha’s commitment to deliver reliable and agile services to its customers and partners globally.

The Black Sea Express Service rotation is Piraeus (Greece), Kumport (Istanbul), Poti (Georgia), Novorossiysk (Russia), Piraeus (Greece), and will initially be served by two vessels with a 1,700 TEU capacity and 300 reefer plugs.

The new service will cater for Russian and Turkish regional trade, while also linking Greece with multiple locations in the Black Sea region, further enhancing Milaha’s portfolio of international maritime and logistics services.

Milaha’s President and CEO Mr. Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai highlighted that the introduction of the Black Sea Express Service reflects the company’s success in expanding its coverage into new markets, amid a rising demand for its services.

“This latest addition to our feeder services will complement our existing coverage in the Black Sea region and expand our reach to the Mediterranean Sea. This offers more flexibility to our customers through greater port coverage, increased reliability and reduced transit times, “he said.

The addition of the Black Sea Express Service will further cement Milaha’s position as an international service provider and reflect the company’s operational excellence by combining reliability and agility to meet customer demand in region and beyond.

Milaha currently calls 12 ports directly and serves more than 20 ports via its Liner services in Middle East, Indian Sub-continent, South East Asia and Europe.

Milaha’s comprehensive logistics network includes over 1000 representative offices in more than 100 counties, offering customers a truly global service.

Source: Milaha