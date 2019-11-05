Milaha participates in Qatar Silk Road Exhibition

Milaha, Qatar’s leading maritime transport and logistics conglomerate, took part in the Qatar Silk Road Exhibition, which showcased the latest technologies currently in use in the shipping, transport and port management industries in Qatar and the region.

The three-day event kicked off on November 3 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, where thousands of investors, decision makers and officials from various industries gathered to network, share expertise and identify potential opportunities in the fast-growing regional and global trade sector.

The exhibition showcased leading product portfolios and technologies that are shaping international trade services by land, sea and air, providing an ideal platform for Qatar to attract investments and to establish business ties with participants from numerous Silk Road states.

Milaha, a Gold sponsor of the event, showcased its integrated transport, logistics and supply chain solutions and shed light on the major digital transformation the company is undergoing across all its core business operations, with the adoption of cloud solutions to bolster operational efficiency.

Commenting on Milaha’s participation in the event, President and CEO, Mr. Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, said “it was natural for Milaha to be part of this event, which showcases the latest innovations in transport and logistics, given the company’s leading position in this regard.”

“The exhibition offered Milaha the opportunity to highlight its innovation drive, exchange expertise with industry leaders and experts and tap future opportunities to better serve businesses in the region, which will cement Qatar’s position as a regional and international trade hub,” Al Mannai explained.

Over the past few years, Milaha has revamped a number of its facilities and introduced unique services to support Qatar’s supply chain connectivity with the inauguration of its Logistics City in Doha, while pursuing a major digital transformation across all its core business operations.

Source: Milaha