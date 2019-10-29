Milaha, Qatar’s maritime & logistics giant, partners with Microsoft to build smart logistics platform

Milaha, Qatar’s leading force in Maritime & Logistics, today partnered with Microsoft to build a smart-logistics platform using artificial intelligence and Internet of Things elements from Microsoft’s Azure cloud ecosystem.

Both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during QITCOM, Qatar’s premier technology trade show. The collaboration will enable Milaha to better engage customers, empower employees, optimise operations and reinvent business models through digital transformation.

“Milaha serves some of the region’s biggest petrochemical players, as well as major import-export and shipping companies,” said Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai,, Milaha`s President & CEO “We have always aimed to synchronise our offerings of logistics, port services, repairs and shipping agency services for a simpler, more efficient and more value-adding supply chain. Microsoft’s Azure PaaS, specifically IoT and AI, was the most obvious path to futureproofing our ability to adapt to our clients’ needs. Our partnership with Microsoft will enable us to digitally transform our operations and build a smart logistics layer that delivers boundless efficiencies and sustain our mission of being the partner of choice in Qatar and beyond.”

Milaha had previously adopted Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Services to migrate its technology stack to the Microsoft intelligent cloud. With the partnership announced today, Milaha and Microsoft will team up to focus on the design, implementation and deployment of systems that will enable smart logistics and connected operations through Azure AI and IoT services, thereby enabling data driven insights, reducing operating costs and further increasing efficiency.

“Every industry today is undergoing massive transformation, and technology is at the heart of this.” Said Lana Khalaf, Country Manager, Microsoft Qatar “We are excited with this partnership where Milaha has taken a leap forward today in its digital transformation journey by harnessing the power of the Microsoft intelligent cloud. Azure IoT and AI capabilities will empower the company to build a smart logistics platform that is right for them – a catalyst for transforming its operations that will enable Milaha to achieve more.”

Source: Milaha