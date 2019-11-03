Milaha showcased high tech solutions at QITCOM 2019

Milaha, Qatar’s leading maritime transport and logistics group, took part in the 2019 edition of the Qatar IT Conference and Exhibition (QITCOM), the largest showcase in Qatar for innovative and new technologies.

Themed ‘Safe Smart Cities’, QITCOM kicked off on October 29 for four days and brought together Smart City experts from all around the world to discuss and consider possible solutions to the challenges that cities are currently facing, through the adoption of innovative and transformative urban initiatives.

Milaha, a Pearl sponsor of the event, showcased its several high tech innovative solutions, which were divided into two categories: the offshore technologies including drones as well as underwater, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) used for surveying and inspection; and office technologies, which include Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, the Transportation Management system and the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) system known as TAM.

Milaha became one of the first companies in the Middle East to adopt RPA solutions, codenamed ‘Tam,’ the Arabic word meaning ‘consider it done’. Tam mimics human activities using software robots and artificial intelligence to perform clerical tasks and functions, such as entry, processing, and transfer of data.

Commenting on Milaha’s participation in event, President and CEO, Mr. Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai,said “Qatar has long led efforts to be at forefront of digital transformation and introduce innovative technologies to cater upon its diversified industries and businesses. As Qatar`s leading maritime and logistics company and with our direction towards digital transformation within our services and operations, it is natural to be part of such platform as QITCOM, showcasing state of art technology for offshore and office solutions “

“Currently, Innovation is bypassing traditional shipping and logistic methods introducing a more efficient digital business platform with added value to its customers. At Milaha we want to become our customers’ ideal logistics partner by building a smart platform backed by the latest innovative technologies including Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to further elevate our operational efficiencies in our core business of transport, logistics and supply chain solutions”

Milaha also shed light on its major digital transformation initiative, undertaken in partnership with Oracle, to implement the ERP system, which will cover its maritime and Logistics operations and its partnership with Microsoft to develop smart logistics applications and solutions.

Milaha’s booth will also host a side event, where service providers showcased procurement solutions using innovative technologies.

Source: Milaha