Milaha Signs Partnership with Elite Paper Recycling to Promote Environmental Sustainability

Milaha, Qatar’s leading maritime and logistics company, and Elite Paper Recycling are partnering to promote environment sustainability and recycling across all their programs and activities.

Mr. Saleh Abdullah Al Haroon, Executive Vice President of Support Services at Milaha, and Mr. Abdallah Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Elite Paper Recycling, co-signed the partnership agreement on Tuesday, 6 August 2019.

Under the agreement, Milaha will continue to recycle its waste paper with the support of Elite Paper Recycling, which will deliver recycling cages, collect recyclable materials, and recycle waste paper in an eco-friendly manner.

The two companies will also jointly develop and organize initiatives to raise awareness on protecting the environment through sustainable practices.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Al Haroon said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement, which falls in line with our corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy of integrating the principles of sustainability and environmental practices into our daily local and business operations.”

Mr. Al Haroon noted that Milaha remains committed to facilitating CSR activities and environmental awareness programs in cooperation with both the public and private sectors.

Mr. Al Suwaidi stated: “We are very happy to sign this partnership with Milaha today; as an SME, we are keen to join efforts with Qatar’s national carriers, to use their platforms and exchange their services. In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, Elite Paper Recycling has launched mega public awareness projects such as ‘The Eco Dome’ and the ‘Green Fleet’, as part of our overall communication strategy. We are committed to deploy recycling dumpsters at all Milaha premises as part of the public awareness on the environment and sustainability toward a better future for the community in Qatar.”

Milaha and Elite Paper Recycling will also engage in other future collaborations on various levels, launching green initiatives and raising awareness of a recycling culture through different types of activities throughout the year, organizing workshops, participating in expos and many other ‘green community’ opportunities.

Source: Milaha