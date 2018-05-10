Milaha’s ‘Oshairij’ launches direct container service to Iraq

Milaha’s vessel ‘Oshairij’ has launched a direct container feeder service between Qatar and Iraq.

The ship that departed Hamad Port on Monday arrived at Umm Qasr Port on Wednesday, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a release.

“The new service will be initially served with this only one vessel with a 1,015TEU capacity and 110 reefer plugs. The service takes a transit time of only two days, making it particularly ideal for dry and refrigerated foodstuffs, electronics, building materials and other cargo,” the release added.

The new service follows a Hamad Port-Umm Qasr-Shuwaikh (Kuwait)-Hamad Port rotation.

“The direct container feeder service between Qatar and Iraq enhances their already-growing trade and economic relations and provides Iraqi customers and partners with more flexibility via providing bigger seaport coverage and making navigation faster,” the Ministry of Transport and Communications said.

