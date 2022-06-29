Milestone for Strategic Marine’s StratCat 27 program as it sells first pair to Manor Renewable Energy

Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd (“SMS”) has sold two StratCat 27 (SC27) Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) to a new client, Manor Renewable Energy (MRE), a leading UK-based renewable energy service provider. This is the first sale to the MRE Group, which provides a range of survey and positioning services and fleet vessels for offshore wind projects worldwide.

Strategic Marine’s SC27 was developed in collaboration with design partner BMT and launched in May last year. Widely welcomed by the industry, the vessel meets the increasing demands of the offshore wind industry for enhanced vessel capabilities with a reduced environmental footprint and hybrid drive options.

The SC27 has a hull design that maximises waterline length, thereby improving its operational efficiency across a wide range of loading conditions and reducing emissions and fuel consumption. It is designed for flexibility, can be fitted with various engine makes and can reach in excess of 30 knots at full speed.

The vessel’s bridge deck layout has been enhanced to give improved visibility from the helm and an ergonomic layout to increase comfort for the bridge crew. Using real life feedback from vessel operators and customers, the internal arrangements have been optimized for improved comfort and workflow, with ample storage space, comfortable sleeping areas and business class seating.

The SC27 is offered with two superstructure options for either 24 or 12 technicians. The larger asymmetric version offers a 30% area increase in the main deck cabin compared with the StratCat 26 while the smaller version provides the vessel with less than 200GT which in some jurisdictions allows for reduced crew numbers and therefore lower OPEX.

Following the global pandemic, the SC27 has been designed to reduce the risk of infectious disease and its impact on the environment, meeting the relevant Classification Society biosafety and environmentally friendly notations, including the Green Passport for ship recycling.

Strategic Marine’s General Manager, Commercial Mr Hans Randklev says; “We are delighted to win this order with MRE, it demonstrates Strategic Marine’s growing reputation for reliable, high-quality vessels designed for a specific environment and tailored to our customers requirements.

“Our feedback from customers is overwhelmingly positive and our new business wins clearly reflect our growing reputation for excellent manufacturing, on time delivery and strict adherence to budget.”

The vessel’s design provides for multiple propulsion and hybrid options. Both vessels are ‘hybrid ready’ allowing for the installation of a hybrid propulsion system at a laterdate if required.

Furthermore, Strategic’s recent deal with authorised Caterpillar dealer PT Trakindo Utama for 50 units of C32 engine ensures a steady engine supply and improved delivery times amid current global supply chain issues.

Source: Strategic Marine