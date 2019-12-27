Miners vary in approach to handling IMO 2020 shipping costs

Global miners and traders say they are ready for the International Maritime Organization’s forthcoming introduction of 2020 fuel standards in January that limit sulfur levels in bunker fuels to 0.5% from the previous 3.5%, in shipping’s biggest regulatory change in decades.

Approaches have been varied, but in all cases end-customers will bear the brunt of the rises foreseen in costs and freight prices for bulk commodities including iron ore, bauxite, alumina, coking and thermal coal and petcoke.

Brazil’s Vale is installing scrubbers — onboard cleaning equipment that strips sulfur from exhaust gases — while Anglo American is spending more on low-sulfur fuels to ensure compliance, and BHP is investing in vessels powered by alternative fuels.

“Demand for the low sulfur fuel simply represents a bifurcation in the market,” one London-based global trader said.

Slow-steaming — reducing sailing speed — may also be used to reduce emissions and save on fuel costs.

Scrubbers cost around $3 million per vessel to install. Low sulfur fuel oil currently costs around $200/mt more than high-sulfur fuel oil, stocks of which are now being sold off at a discount in some Asian ports. The higher price for LSFO may push up fuel costs close to 60% of shipping companies’ total costs, up from the current 50%, which could translate into a 10%-20% rise in freight and shipping costs for the end-customer, S&P Global Platts research found.

However, the impact for now remains limited.

“We haven’t seen any impact yet on shipping levels or forward bookings — nor have we seen an increase in hedging shipping costs even though this is a highly liquid market,” one broker said.

LIMITED RISK

Miners and their customers have benefited from freight rates which have been low for several years due to shipping overcapacity. In particular, this has limited the risk of IMO 2020 to the iron ore sector, which saw prices for the main steelmaking ingredient leap to five-year highs in 2019 — hitting more than $120/dmt delivered China in July — on production curbs after Vale’s tailings dam accident in January.

Despite a recent rebound in rates, freight has, since its 2008 slump, represented only a small component of the delivered price of bulk materials.

REDUCED VESSEL OVERCAPACITY

IMO 2020 may however reduce vessel overcapacity. Older ships may be scrapped earlier so as not to have to install scrubbers, with the overall fleet reduction buoying freight rates.

Converting the world’s fleet of some 80,000 commercial ships would be a herculean task. Only some 2,400 vessels are expected to be running with scrubbers from the start of 2020, according to Platts Analytics, possibly with a further 1,000 fitted from the end of 2020. And sources say there have been delays at shipyards installing scrubbers as demand rises ahead of the deadline.

The extra costs — initially charged to vessel operators but then passed onto charterers and eventually customers — are set to disadvantage bulk shipments on longer routes, for instance the Brazil-China iron ore route. This may encourage greater use of regional rather than global routes.

Australian iron ore and coal shipments to China — the major customer — already benefit from freight rates that are less than half those on the Brazil-China route, and may gain even further advantages.

Dampier, Australia, to Qingdao, China, iron ore freights were assessed this week at $7.60/wet mt for January 6-8 laycan, with Tubarao, Brazil, to Qingdao rates at $18.75/wmt, still relatively low compared with the 62% Fe iron ore fines CFR delivered China price of $90.85/dry mt Tuesday. To adjust from wet to dry tons, an 8% reduction is applied to the wet tons to adjust for moisture content.

Bulk coal shipments are quoted in a similar range, depending on vessel size.

QUICK PAYBACK ON SCRUBBERS

If the HSFO price collapses as expected next year, the payback period for installing scrubbers should be quick, sources say.

The broker said as the January 1 implementation date nears, there are concerns over LSFO availability, who will check fuel quality and emission levels, the practicality of enforcement and where the sulfur emanating from ships with scrubbers will be disposed of and whose responsibility this ultimately is.

Singapore has already banned such a disposal in its waters. While Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union countries have said they will stick to a 1.5% sulfur limit in internal waterways, while complying with new 0.5% S regulations in international waters.

Some bulk operators have started taking higher-than-usual quantities of LSFO at ports where availability is ensured, even to the extent of having to reduce the amount of dry cargo they can then load.

While IMO 2020 will affect dry bulk freight prices — already one of the most volatile commodity markets — it certainly will not halt business. World iron ore production is 2.3 billion mt/year, of which 1.5 billion mt/year is carried in seaborne trade, according to consultancy Neelix.

