Minerva acquires Bomin’s physical operations in the Americas

This strategic move enhances our supply network, including key ports such as Houston, Norfolk, Panama, and Ecuador,” Minerva said in a LinkedIn post.

In the past three months, Bomin has supplied VLSFO and LSMGO in key US ports including Beaumont, Freeport, Houston, Galveston, Texas City, Lake Charles, Norfolk, Port Arthur, Port Bolivar and Portsmouth, according to fuel quality data that ENGINE has access to.

At least two bunker barges have been used to deliver stems in Houston, the data shows.

Minerva has acquired Bomin from the energy firm Mabanaft. The acquisition was announced at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition 2024 (SIBCON).

Source: ENGINE