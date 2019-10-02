Minerva Marine Inc. chooses RINACube as its fleet monitoring digital platform

Minerva Marine Inc., one of the leading ship management companies worldwide, announced that it intends to invest in one of the latest industry digital technology solutions for the real-time monitoring of its fleet. RINACube, RINA’s digital platform, will be deployed on Minerva’s fleet, to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness by enabling, through the collection and analysis of data, shore and seagoing personnel to make more informed decisions. RINA’s platform will show real-time ship and voyage related data as well as KPIs and, ultimately, provide valuable insights, allowing the operation of the vessels to be carefully monitored and improved.

Sokratis Dimakopoulos, Chief Operating Officer at Minerva Marine Inc, stated that “Minerva Marine has decided to take advantage of the digitalization capabilities in optimising operation and control of fleet vessels, enhancing decision-making and planning, ensuring more efficient cost control management as well as more transparent and compliant operations”.

Anastasis Kontaratos, Chief Strategy Officer at Minerva Marine Inc, said “In today’s digital world, our competitive advantage does not lie on just getting data from our fleet and analysing it. It’s about presenting the outcome of our analysis in an insightful manner that will enable our operators to be pro-active, more efficient and better decision-makers.”

Paolo Moretti, Marine Chief Commercial Officer at RINA said “We recognised at the early stages the huge potential of digital technologies in increasing the efficiency of operations in the marine sector and we strongly believe in the role class societies will have in this process. We have listened to the market closely as we developed RINACube that is now on board of a number of vessels. The product is now mature, encompassing RINA’s huge experience in the marine sector. Minerva Marine joins an increasingly large number of shipping companies that has deployed our digital platform.”

Source: RINA