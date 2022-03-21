Mining sector growth provides the right fillip to Indian economy: Pralhad Joshi

Union of Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that India’s total geographical area under mining has increased substantially during the last few years and the sector is providing employment opportunities to 12 million people across the country, both directly and indirectly.

Addressing the 36th International Geological Congress inaugural session virtually, Minister Joshi stated that the pace of mineral exploration has increased manifold under the present Government. Highlighting the recent reforms undertaken in the Mining Sector that provided the right fillip to the Indian economy, Joshi praised the noteworthy strides made by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in making use of the latest technologies for scaling greater heights in excellence.

Touching upon the importance of the 36th International Geological Congress, the Minister said that the three-day event, hosted by India after 58 years, will provide the right platform for geoscientists from across the globe to formulate more effective tools in the field of sustainable development.

Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minster of State for Communications Shri Devusinh Chauhan and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh also addressed the event virtually. The other eminent persons who graced the function include Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Dr.Alok Tondon, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr. M Ravichandran, DG: GSI Shri Rajendra Singh Garkhal among others.

The 36th International Geological Congress is based on the theme “Geosciences: The Basic Science for a Sustainable Future”. IGC is a joint endeavour of the Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Indian National Science Academy and the Science Academies of Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Described as the Olympics of Geosciences, the IGCs are held quadrennial, under the aegis of the International Union of Geological Congress (IUGS), the Scientific Sponsor of the IGCs. The three-day event will witness the participation of 5000 – 7000 delegates from all over the world.

The event would provide a unique platform for knowledge and experience sharing in the field of geosciences and professional networking. It would give first-hand information on the latest technologies in mining, mineral exploration and management of water, mineral resource and the environment. On the inaugural day of the IGC, commemorative Postage Stamps, First Day Cover and multi-colour coffee table books on Geo tourism hotspots were released

India, leading its regional partners had bid in the 34th International Geological Congress at Brisbane in 2012 to host the 36th IGC in India in the year 2020. The present Congress, originally scheduled to be held during 2-8 March 2020 was postponed due to Covid Pandemic. 58 years ago India had hosted the 22nd session of the IGC which was the first IGC on Asian soil.

Source: India Infoline News Service