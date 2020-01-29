Mining sector hit from coronavirus could be material, RBC says

The impact of the worsening coronavirus outbreak on the mining sector could be material due to the reliance of key commodity markets on Chinese demand, according to RBC Capital Markets.

At the time of the SARS outbreak in 2003, China consumed about 35 per cent of global iron ore supply. But after a near two-decade fixed asset investment boom, China is now responsible for about 70 per cent of global iron ore demand, RBC noted, adding that the copper market was similarly exposed.

“In our view, even a less virulent disease could create more impact than comparisons to 2003 and this appears to be what the copper and iron ore markets are telling us, down 7 per cent and 10 per cent respectively over the past five days,” RBC’s analysts wrote.

China may already be experiencing an economic shock, which RBC said could flow through to steel demand (a key driver of iron ore consumption) noting the vulnerability of a highly levered property sector.

“The implications from the coronavirus are of course potentially serious; however, although short-term cash generation is at risk, we believe the longer-term outlook for the sector remains robust especially with the starting point for balance sheets and valuation.”

The broker did not revise its view on BHP Group, Rio Tinto or the other major global miners.

Commodity demand will be impacted by the Chinese authorities’ decision to extend the lunar new year holiday period as it seeks to control the spread of the virus.

This would see normal business activity and commodity purchases pushed back a week, Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said.

“In terms of the physical impact of this kind of delay, it is quite marginal,” he added.

In commodities such as iron ore where Chinese demand accounts for such a significant portion of purchases, the swings in commodity prices over the last week are suggestive of largely speculative trading given the holiday period, Mr Dhar said.

The true extent of any hit to demand for commodities would become clearer in coming weeks, Mr Dhar added.

Source: Australian Financial Review