Minister Creed Gives Green Light for Killybegs Project

As part of Project Ireland 2040, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, announced the signing of a €14.7 million capital works contract to deliver a 120m long quay development and associated works at Smooth Point, Killybegs Fishery Harbor Centre, Co. Donegal.

Commenting the signing of the contract with contractor ABCO/Fugro JV, Minister Creed said: “This is a very significant investment for the North West coast of Ireland which will be a big boost to Killybegs and Donegal in general.”

“The project will add a further 120 meters of workable quay space in the harbor and, as a result, will improve safety conditions in the harbor by alleviating congestion during the peak fishing season at this major port.”

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, this is the second phase of the Smooth Point project, the first phase involved the removal and disposal of contaminated sediments and cost in the region of €6.6m.

This final phase which involves the removal of the remaining uncontaminated sediments and construction of the additional 120m quay wall was subject of a public tendering process.

It is expected that works will start in September and that the project will be substantially completed within 9 months.

