Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure discusses key maritime projects proposed for COP 28

In conjunction with the ‘UAE Innovates’ initiative and in preparation for the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) in the UAE organised an awareness workshop for organisations in the maritime sector from the government and private sectors to solicit ideas for maritime initiatives and projects.

Event’s participants tackled the UAE’s plans to achieve net-zero by 2050; emphasising the importance of international cooperation in producing future maritime fuels, in addition to the opportunities for producing renewable and alternative energy to achieve the UAE’s goals, directions and international commitments. They also highlighted the UAE’s capabilities to support Green Corridors, especially in light of the UAE’s strategic location in the heart of international maritime trade routes, allowing it to be a global hub for supplying ships with clean fuel.

The UAE adopts a pioneering futuristic vision that focuses on the climate, while investing heavily in renewable energy sources and advanced technologies for sustainable innovations. The UAE is keen to ensure that these investments are in line with its vision for a sustainable, diversified, and integrated economy supported by effective regulations and follow-up, as well as contributions from all sectors and stakeholders. MOEI intends to transform the UAE into a global hub for innovations in maritime services and industries in line with its commitment to support the development of the maritime sector and promote the adoption of modern technologies and quality innovations in the industry. This was announced by H.E Eng. Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, in his speech at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) General Assembly when the UAE was re-elected to the IMO Council in category B with the highest number of member state votes.

H.E Eng. Hassan Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “Innovation and embracing creative ideas are an integral part of the UAE government system. Since the establishment of the UAE, the Rulers’ majlises have been regular platforms for brainstorming and devising new ideas, many of which have turned into icons and unique edifices across the world. The ‘UAE Innovates’ initiative has become an annual season during which all governmental and private organisations celebrate adopting the best ideas and turning creativity into actual projects. Launching the plan to prepare the Maritime Innovation Strategy is a significant step to make the UAE a global laboratory for developing new projects and quality ideas.”

H.E Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport, Affairs, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The maritime sector in the UAE is a unique case worldwide, but it is in constant need to develop more ideas and innovate quality solutions that ensure it remains at the forefront of the sector globally. The UAE is one of the top five maritime centres in the world. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intends to be the global hub for innovation and creativity in the maritime sector. We work according to the directives of the wise leadership to set COP 28 agenda in cooperation with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.”

Innovative Maritime Sector

The UAE has over 20 leading seaports and some of the largest oil export terminals in the world. It ranks 3rd in the Bunker Supply Index and is home to the headquarters of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the developer of Maqta Gateway, which is the UAE’s first digital port community powered by blockchain. The UAE is also home to DP World, a leading smart trade enabler, that has launched a number of innovative solutions that have revolutionised the global supply chain. These solutions include Dubai Trade, a one-stop shop for cross-border trade, and SeaRates, which provides instant and live rates for container shipping. The company also launched CARGOES.com, a platform that provides integrated solutions for financing and shipping goods around the world. DP World has also transported more than 10,000 containers through BoxBay, an intelligent High Bay Storage (HBS) system, and is developing ‘Cargospeed’ in partnership with Hyperloop One, a high-speed system for transporting goods in pods that move inside vacuum tubes at a speed that is equal to planes, but on land.

Cooperation of the strategic maritime authorities

A number of experts from leading classification agencies such as ‘DNV’ from Norway and ‘ABS’ from the USA, as well as major maritime companies, spoke at the event. They emphasised that they will make every effort to support the UAE’s strategy to protect planet Earth from the effects of climate change. This is in line with the directives of the UAE leadership and the Ministry’s efforts for a maritime sector that is free of emissions to limit the rise in global temperature below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Through the ideas proposed during the awareness workshops, MOEI will develop a platform to receive innovative ideas from various government and private organisations, as well as the academic sector and research and development institutions. This will open the door for individuals and young entrepreneurs who have creative projects, to cooperate with leading maritime authorities and major companies in the UAE, bringing entrepreneurs together with the extensive experiences of experts working in those institutions. This will help make the UAE a preferred destination for modern maritime technologies.

