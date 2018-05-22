Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre Jointly Organise Capacity Building Executive Programme 2018 in Tokyo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan (MOFA Japan) and the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC), the first regional government-to-government agreement to promote and enhance cooperation against piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia, today jointly launched the Capacity Building Executive Programme 2018 in Tokyo, Japan.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition in 2017 which was specially organised for ASEAN maritime regulatory and enforcement agencies on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN, the 2018 edition will for the first time see the participation of senior officers of all 20 ReCAAP member countries as well as Indonesia and Malaysia.

The programme began on 20 May 2018 with the participants joining an observation of Japan Coast Guard (JCG) Sea Review and Comprehensive Drill on-board a JCG vessel. This was part of a series of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the formation of JCG, and high-level guests, including the Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzō Abe, also attended the observation ceremony.

On the following day, Mr. Kentaro Sonoura, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, hosted the welcome reception. He commended the role of ReCAAP in fighting against piracy in Asia.

From 21 to 24 May 2018, the participants will be briefed on regional as well as international developments in maritime safety and security, attend lectures on topics such as international maritime law, exchange experiences and best practices in the shared mission to combat piracy and armed robbery against ships, and visit key operational installations and facilities of the JCG. To encourage dialogue with the industry, the participants will also exchange views with the Japan Shipowners’ Association and engage in a discussion with executives from Japan’s shipping industry.

“The Government of Japan is pleased to welcome the participants from all ReCAAP Contracting Parties, as well as Indonesia and Malaysia. The programme provides the participants with opportunities to learn how best the issue of piracy and armed robbery against ships can be addressed and to foster closer ties among them. It is encouraging to see that the relevant officials, in close cooperation with ReCAAP ISC, gather here in Japan with a view to enhance regional cooperation in Asia. Japan will continue to closely work with ReCAAP ISC led by Executive Director Kuroki,” said Ambassador Kansuke Nagaoka, Deputy Assistant Minister, Foreign Policy Bureau, MOFA Japan and Japanese Governor to the ReCAAP ISC Governing Council.

“While incidences of piracy and sea robbery in Asia have been on the decline in recent years, 2017 saw an increase of 16% compared to the year before. This is a reminder that an effective response to the maritime threats requires continued efforts in upgrading the capability of maritime law enforcement agencies in the region. The Capacity Building Executive Programme is part of ReCAAP ISC’s commitment and partnership to strengthen the skills and expertise of regional authorities to deal with the evolving threat of piracy and related maritime crimes” said Masafumi Kuroki, Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC.

Source: ReCAAP ISC