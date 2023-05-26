Mintra And Navguide Solutions Bring Together Industry Leaders To Advise On Business-Critical Maritime Inspections

Mintra has partnered with Maritime inspection specialist Navguide Solutions to bring to the maritime sector a live webinar advising providers on how to sidestep the common pitfalls of business-critical maritime inspections.

The webinar will discuss the technologies and tools available for the sector to limit operational disruptions from maritime inspections and will focus on SIRE 2.0, RightShip as well as Port State Control Inspections.

Captain Debashis Basu, Founder and Managing Partner at Navguide Solutions commented, “It is important for all maritime operators to meet the challenge of a smooth implementation of SIRE 2.0. Inspection regimes are changing substantially with a higher focus towards on-job-skills and competence. Keeping up can be a difficult task, and it is important that we impart specific application-based guidance to the ship staff globally on how to stay compliant at all times, instead of generic knowledge-based information.”

“The maritime industry must prioritise and invest in training as well as technology to meet the ever-changing requirements of stringent maritime laws. Operators can take steps to prepare the crew and also prevent their vessels from being unduly detained or delayed,” Torbjørg Undem, Marketplace Manager, Mintra

The panel speakers, with decades of experience both offshore and onshore, include Capt. Debashis Basu, ex-VLCC Master and Founder of Navguide Solutions; Capt. Robert Vaz, ex-Marine Safety and Quality Superintendent and COO of Navguide Solutions; Torbjørg Undem, ex-Maritime HR and Crew Management and Mintra partner network Manager as well as Paul Munro, Mintra’s Innovation Director.

Navguide Solutions

Navguide Solutions is an ABS-certified maritime solutions company working hand-in-hand with maritime operators for years, laser-focused on enhancing their inspection results and competency management. Rooted in deep empathy for the seafarer, they specialize in boosting on-job skills through engaging application-based modules that use visualization, microlearning and gamification. Backed by a strong marine team with over 100 years of combined experience, an innovative and energetic creative team, and an esteemed 12-person Global Advisory Board composed of industry stalwarts, Navguide Solutions sails with a steadfast mission – that of improving safety at sea and enhancing the commercial viability of vessels.

Mintra

Mintra is a leading provider of digital learning and human resource amangement systems for safety-critical industries worldwide. Mintra develops and deploys software solutions that enable its clients to develop and deploy their people, readily demonstrate compliance and maximise operational efficiency. From its headquarters in Bergen and offices in Oslo, Stavanger, Aberdeen, Dubai, Cyprus, India and Singapore, Mintra serves the training, HR, payroll and workforce management needs of organisations operating in the maritime and energy sectors. Trainingportal – a learning and competency management system – provides an online portfolio of over 2,000 eLearning courses to over 1.7 million workers, while OCS HR crew management system supports the operations of more than 1,800 vessels worldwide.

Source: Mintra