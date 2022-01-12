Mintra and NTC Manila partnership leads to OCS HR workflow automation

A new partnership between human capital management software specialist Mintra and the Norwegian Training Center (NTC) Manila will make it easier for employers to record and verify seafarer competency. NTC clients that also use Mintra’s crew management system OCS HR will now benefit from an automatic flow through of course completion documentation.

Once a candidate has successfully completed an NTC course, customers that are using Mintra’s OCS HR system can have their certificates automatically uploaded to their company portal. This will in turn update the individual seafarer’s course certificate file, providing real time competency recordings.

The co-operation between Mintra – a leading supplier of digital learning and human capital management software to the maritime sector – and non-profit organisation NTC Manila automates a previously manual process, saving valuable time and resources for customers.

Torbjørg Undem, manager of Mintra Marketplace, said this was another example of Mintra working with partner organisations to offer streamlined solutions to the industry.

She added: “OCS HR is widely regarded as one of the most complete crew management systems on the market and is used by HR and crew managers to perform functions such as competency management of seagoing staff.

“We are delighted to have worked with NTC Manila to develop this flow through, allowing for automatic updating of certificates when an OCS HR customer books a course through NTC. We hope that our clients will enjoy the benefits of our partnership.

“We are continually looking for ways to develop solutions that positively impact on our clients, and we understand that any process that can save time and resources is appreciated. OCS HR is used on around 800 vessels operated by Norwegian shipowners, and together these have crews of approximately 25,000 seafarers. This represents a significant volume of shipowners who will greatly benefit from the automation of this process.”

NTC Manila, which is based in the Philippines, is a not-for-profit organisation owned by the Norwegian Shipowner Association. The training centre was established in the 1990s to ensure the best possible training for Filipino seafarers working on board Norwegian vessels. Today, NTC is a leading training institution for seafarers worldwide, supporting international shipowners and managers with high quality competence.

The training centre provides a mix of elearning, classroom and simulator training, and has provided maritime education to more than 150,000 seafarers. The foundation also offers a free scholarship cadet programme, which has graduated close to 6000 cadets into highly skilled and qualified seafarers.

Captain Jo Even Tomren, managing director of NTC, said: “The new integration between our systems will give our clients using OSC HR the possibility for an easy, hassle-free management of training documentation, saving time and money. We are thankful to Mintra for working closely with us to ensure the best solutions for our clients.”

