Mintra Secures Prestigious DNV Certifications for Trainingportal and Seably Platforms

Mintra, a leading provider of digital learning and human capital management solutions to the maritime industry, proudly announces that its Trainingportal Learning and Competency System and Seably online marketplace have been awarded the prestigious DNV SeaSkill™ ST-0029 Maritime Training Providers and DNV SeaSkill™ ST-0595 Training Platform certifications. These certifications underscore Mintra’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality, fully compliant, and highly effective training solutions tailored to the maritime sector.

The DNV SeaSkill™ ST-0029 Maritime Training Providers certification is awarded in recognition of Mintra’s quality control of their management systems, which overarch the service and content and provide fully compliant, trusted and reliable training to maritime professionals.

Trainingportal and Seably are the only platforms in the world that currently hold this accolade. The certification includes a verification that the platforms have thorough processes in place to ensure, the quality of the learning programs they host, including those of 3rdparty suppliers. It further verifies that MINTRA and Seably apply criteria to ensure that all training organisations utilising these platforms meet the highest industry standards, ensuring a comprehensive and flexible learning environment that supports the continuous professional development of seafarers and other maritime personnel.

Siren Berge, CTO of Mintra, expressed pride in this accomplishment, stating, “Receiving these certifications from DNV is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every team member at Mintra. These certifications reflect our commitment to quality and innovation as well as reaffirm our position as a trusted partner in the global maritime industry. We understand the critical importance of compliance and excellence in training, and these certifications are proof of our dedication meeting the rigorous standards set by DNV.”

Simon Burrows, HSEQ Manager at Mintra, added, “Audits provide us with an invaluable opportunity to enhance our operations and demonstrate our commitment to quality. We are fully committed to ensuring that our training platforms and learning products offer our customers the best possible training experience. These certifications validate our continuous efforts and reassure our customers that we are meeting the highest standards in the industry.”

The certifications were awarded after a comprehensive assessment process conducted by DNV, a global leader in quality assurance and risk management. This involved an examination of onboarding and delivery methods, and platform functionalities, ensuring they adhere to DNV’s rigorous standards for quality in maritime education and training excellence.

Torsten Schroeder, SeaSkill Service Manager and Specialist Competence Certification at DNV commented, “The DNV SeaSkill™ ST-0029 and ST-0595 certifications awarded to Mintra are a testament to their commitment to quality and innovation in maritime training.” Mintra continues to set the benchmark in digital maritime training, offering innovative solutions that not only enhance safety and operational performance but also support career development and lifelong learning for maritime professionals worldwide. E

