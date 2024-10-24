Miros Strengthens Real-Time Ocean Insights Portfolio with Full Acquisition of Miros Mocean

Miros AS is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its strategic growth by acquiring full ownership of Miros Mocean AS.

The acquisition enhances Miros’ ability to provide cutting-edge real-time ocean insights, benefiting all relevant market segments, including commercial shipping.

As of September 2024, Miros acquired all remaining shares in Miros Mocean from its joint venture partners, BW Group and Copenhagen Commercial Platform (CCP).

Miros Mocean will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Miros, under the leadership of CEO Marius Five Aarset.

“The full integration of Miros Mocean into Miros allows us to further consolidate and optimize our portfolio of vessel performance services,” said Mr Aarset. “Our strengthened offering will provide even greater value to customers and partners across the maritime industry.”

Miros focuses on enhancing the real-time understanding of how weather affects vessel performance, enabling operators to make safe and informed decisions. By digitizing local ocean conditions, Miros uses reliably measured – not derived – data, for an accurate overview of vessel performance and efficiency in real-time, throughout the lifetime of a vessel.

Mr Aarset added: “The alignment between Miros and Miros Mocean reinforces our commitment to delivering industry-leading ocean insights that enhance vessel performance and fuel efficiency while increasing maritime safety and sustainability. We focus on our client’s evolving needs by providing innovative solutions, including wave and current measurements from the industry-recognized product Wavex, vessel performance indicators with VTI, and safety monitoring with Anti-Roll assistant.”

Miros would like to extend its gratitude to BW Group and CCP for their invaluable cooperation in growing Miros Mocean and its portfolio of services to its current stage.

Source: Miros AS