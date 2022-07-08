MIS Marine launches Mainstay Core to provide accessible support for ship charterers, ports and terminals facing new sanctions

MIS Marine, the maritime industry’s leading Marine Assurance technology company, has launched its new entry-level product, Mainstay Core. In addition to providing consolidated vetting data that enables faster and more efficient decision-making, Mainstay Core provides a comprehensive snapshot view of sanction data to support compliance for ship charterers, and minimise the risks for ports and terminals.

Previously only available as a premium subscription platform, MIS Marine has broadened accessibility to its Mainstay product suite with a comprehensive entry-level option at a time when the maritime industry is facing more than 2,000 sanctions due to the Ukraine crisis.

Through standardised but configurable risk policies, Mainstay Core provides full access to Marine Assurance data sources, enabling effective and simple screening processes and streamlined third party communication. With an intuitive Review screen, one-click decision making and colour coded document status indicators, vetting operations are streamlined and time efficient – helping charterers, ports and terminals to make the right decision, faster.

Providing a complete data view, responsive compliance tracking and ultimately streamlining vetting operations, Mainstay Core underpins vetting processes for tankers, barges and offshore vessels and their related companies, providing berth-to-berth assurance of an entire journey, contract, or project.

Dominic McKnight Hardy, Managing Director at MIS Marine, said: “Today, Marine Assurance is more than vetting. It’s about understanding your complete risk profile. Those risks come in many forms, from compliance and regulatory failings to indirect business with a sanctioned entity. Through its sanctioned data tracking, Mainstay Core automatically alerts you to any sanctions and compliance threats, helping you stay informed of every detail that could affect a vessel’s suitability and jeopardise your reputation.”

Mainstay Core collects and presents multiple sources of up-to-date industry data – OCIMF (SIRE, BIRE and OVID), IHS, USCG, AIS Tracking and sanctions.

Since 2009, MIS Marine has developed advanced Marine Assurance solutions to support the drive for better standards and ensure compliance with regulatory targets is achieved across the maritime industry. The company also developed and delivers the cutting-edge solution Mainstay Pro – which formed the foundation for Mainstay Core – that includes more advanced features and in-depth capabilities to support Marine Assurance operations.

Source: MIS Marine