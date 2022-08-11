MISC and Consortium Partners Ink Landmark Deal With Gatarenergy For Seven Newbuilding LNG Carriers

MISC Berhad (MISC) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Portovenere and Lerici (Labuan) Pte Ltd (PLL), together with its consortium partners, namely Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K-Line) and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited (CLNG), today announced that they have been awarded landmark long-term time charter contracts by QatarEnergy for seven newbuild Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

QatarEnergy is one of the world’s largest producers of LNG. Once delivered in 2025, the seven newbuilding vessels will serve the needs of QatarEnergy in the transportation of LNG to various countries around the world. These LNG carriers will be equipped with eco-efficient technologies such as X-DF 2.1 engines with Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER) System and Air Lubrication System, which will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. MISC’s President / Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Yee Yang Chien said, “MISC is proud to be part of this multinational collaboration, combining together our decades of experience,

knowledge and expertise in the safe, efficient and reliable transportation of LNG to support QatarEnergy’s aspirations. We remain committed towards promoting a sustainable future for the LNG industry and we believe that strategic partnerships and collaboration remain the key to achieving and maintaining the industry’s growth and success in the long term as we continue to serve the energy-related needs of our customers all over the world.”

MISC is currently one of the largest single owner-operators of LNG tankers in the world with a distinguished reputation for overall operational excellence, reliability, safety and on-time cargo deliveries. At present, its Gas Assets & Solutions (GAS) fleet comprises 30 LNG carriers, six Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC) and two LNG Floating Storage Units (FSUs) with a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of over two million tonnes.

Source: MISC Berhad