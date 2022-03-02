MISC Berhad — Moody’s affirms MISC’s Baa2 issuer rating; outlook remains stable

Rating Action: Moody’s affirms MISC’s Baa2 issuer rating; outlook remains stableGlobal Credit Research – 01 Mar 2022Singapore, March 01, 2022 — Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed MISC Berhad’s Baa2 issuer rating.The outlook remains stable.”The affirmation of MISC’s issuer rating reflects the resilient fundamentals of the company’s business and the strategic benefits of its growth initiatives, which offset a temporarily weak financial profile,” says Stephanie Cheong, a Moody’s Analyst and Assistant Vice President.RATINGS RATIONALEMoody’s expects MISC’s substantial debt-funded capital expenditure (capex) will result in negative free cash flow and higher debt levels over the next two years, driving leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, to remain well above 4.0x over the next two years.

That said, this elevated leverage can be temporarily tolerated within MISC’s Baa2 rating given the strategic nature of the investments which will support the company’s business profile and provide cash flow stability once completed, reflecting the vessels long-term charters with fixed profitability.Moody’s expects leverage, after peaking to 4.6x in 2023 to recover to 4.0x in 2024, reflecting either the partial divestment of Mero-3 when construction completes or higher cash flow generation when Mero-3 begins operations.MISC’s large capex is primarily debt funded and mostly relating to the construction of its Mero-3 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – PETROBRAS (Ba1 stable). The project also introduces a degree of execution risk given the scale and long construction period. Mero-3 is MISC’s first major deepwater project in Brazil and the largest project since the Gumusut-Kakap floating production system project in 2013. The FPSO project is likely to be operational in 2024 and will subsequently be chartered for 22.5 years under a fixed charter to PETROBRAS.Offsetting some of these risks is MISC’s excellent liquidity profile.

The company’s capex investments have been pre-funded and its high cash balance and projected operating cash flows will be sufficient to cover its operating needs, upcoming debt maturities and projected dividend payouts.The Baa2 issuer rating remains underpinned by the resilient fundamentals of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business, which is the company’s main earnings driver and contributed around 60% of profit before tax in 2021. Most of its LNG carriers are under long-term charters that range between 5-30 years, reducing its overall exposure to the volatility in the conventional tanker market.MISC’s petroleum segment, which contributed around 10% of profit before tax in 2021, will remain inherently volatile, with 30%-40% of the portfolio linked to spot rates and the rest under time charters that typically have shorter tenures.

However, Moody’s expects that tanker rates have bottomed out, and that the tanker segment will at least show an improvement in the next 12 months.MISC’s Baa2 issuer rating continues to incorporate a two-notch uplift based on Moody’s expectation of extraordinary support from the parent company, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS, A2 stable), in times of need, given the close integration between the two companies and the history of support. MISC is 51%-owned by PETRONAS, which is 100% owned by the Government of Malaysia (A3 stable).OUTLOOKThe stable outlook reflects Moody’s expectation that MISC will execute its growth plans while maintaining stable operating cash flows and excellent liquidity through the oil and gas shipping cycle.

The stable outlook also reflects Moody’s expectation that leverage will return to 4.0x by year end 2024.FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGSUpwards rating pressure is unlikely over the near term given the company’s elevated leverage. However, over time, a rating upgrade could be considered if MISC’s profitability begin to increase such that its EBIT margin remains at or above 25%, adjusted debt/EBITDA stays below 3.0x and retained cash flow/debt sustains above 30% throughout the oil and gas shipping industry cycles.On the other hand, Moody’s could downgrade the rating if any challenges, including delays or cost overruns, emerge in MISC’s execution of the Mero-3 project or if it is unlikely that leverage will improve towards 4.0x in 2024. In addition, the rating could be downgraded if MISC’s financial profile further deteriorates because of a significant step-up in capital spending, a material depletion in its cash holdings or more aggressive shareholder distributions, or if there is further pressure on its profit margin as a result of protracted weakness in the LNG, tanker or offshore markets.Specific indicators that would result in a downgrade include persistent negative free cash flow; or the company’s debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x beyond 2024 or EBIT margin remaining below 15% through the oil and gas shipping industry cycles.

In addition, if there is any indication of changes in its relationship with PETRONAS that weaken its support for MISC, Moody’s could reduce the two-notch rating uplift, resulting in a downgrade of MISC’s issuer rating.The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.MISC Berhad (MISC) — a 51.0%-owned subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) — was incorporated in 1968 and is one of the world’s leading international energy shipping and maritime conglomerates. MISC operates its business through four segments: LNG shipping, petroleum shipping, offshore and heavy engineering. The company manages a fleet of 98-owned and in-chartered LNG, petroleum and chemical vessels, and owns 12 floating assets.

The fleet has a combined capacity of around 14 million dead weight tonnage.REGULATORY DISCLOSURESFor further specification of Moody’s key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody’s rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider’s credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.

Source: Moody’s