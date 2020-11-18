MISC Companies Manage South East Asia’s First LBV -Avenir Advantage

Forging the way forward as the pioneer in moving cleaner bunker fuel in South East Asia MISC Berhad’s Future Horizon (L) Pte. Ltd. (Future Horizon) and Eagle star Shipmanagement (L) Pte. Ltd. (Eagle star) proudly marked their maiden foray respectively as the commercial operator and ship manager of the region’s first dual-purpose Liquefied Natural Gas Bunker Vessel (LBV) -Avenir Advantage. The LBV with a cargo capacity of 7,500 cbm is chartered by Petronas LNG Sdn. Bhd. for a period of three (3) years.

Mr. Yee Yang Chien, President and Group Chief Executive Officer said, “The recent inaugural bunker delivery was a shared success which will forever be marked and remembered by all in the maritime industry as a historic achievement for Malaysia. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Marine Department of Malaysia and our charterer -Petronas LNG Sdn. Bhd for the trust and confidence in us to support the aspiration to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a LNG bunkering hub for the region. As one of the global industry experts in moving energy for over 40 years, we are proud to play a pivotal role as the pioneer in moving cleaner bunker fuel for vessels that operate in this region. Our sincere appreciation to our joint venture partner -Avenir LNG Limited for the successful collaboration. To all the crew members serving onboard Avenir Advantage, a salute to all of you for the professional and seamless end to end technical management from the start of the first loading operation at FSU Tenaga Satu right up to the successful maiden bunker delivery which were all done safely amidst the disruptions brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

Future Horizon is a joint venture between MISC and Avenir LNG Limited while Eagle star Shipmanagement (L) Pte. Ltd. (Eagle star) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MISC. Eagle star was appointed to provide ship management services for Avenir Advantage by Future Horizon. With this appointment, Eagles tar will take the lead as the region’s first ship manager of this dedicated LBV in South East Asia.

Source: MISC Berhad