MISC gets long-term charter jobs

MISC Bhd has secured three long-term charter contracts to own and operate three newbuilding liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual fuel very-large crude oil carriers (VLCC) from Shell Tankers (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

MISC said its wholly-owned subsidiary, AET Tanker Holdings Sdn Bhd, through its vessel-owning entity AET Inc Ltd or nominee, had been awarded the contracts for operations in international waters.

“The charters are for a period of seven years and expected to commence in the third quarter of 2023, ” MISC told Bursa Malaysia.

Source: The Star