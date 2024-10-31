MISC Group Hits Major Milestone with First Oil for FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias

MISC Group is proud to announce the successful achievement of first oil for the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit, Marechal Duque de Caxias on 30 October 2024. This milestone marks a significant achievement for MISC and demonstrates our continued commitment to safety, operational excellence and innovation in the offshore oil and gas industry.

FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias, one of the largest ultra-deepwater FPSOs in the world, is equipped with state-of-the-art technology designed to operate efficiently in the deepwater environment of the pre-salt Santos Basin, offshore Brazil. The FPSO is chartered to Brazil’s national oil and gas company, Petrobras on behalf of the Libra Consortium, which develop the Mero unitized field, operated by Petrobras (38.6%) in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%), and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) (3.5%), representing the Government in the non-contracted area.

MISC Group’s President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Zahid Osman, said, “The achievement of first oil for the FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias is a result of the unwavering dedication and expertise of our project and operation teams, along with the effective collaboration with our client and partners. I congratulate everyone involved for their dedication and commitment to achieve this milestone safely. This milestone is a significant achievement for the MISC Group, demonstrating our capability to deliver projects and innovative solutions in a competitive sector. We look forward to continuing this momentum and contributing to a broader global energy landscape and the world’s need for energy security.”

The successful commencement of operations for the FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias ensures a steady, long-term cash flow for MISC Group, strengthening our resilience in a dynamic market and advancing our strategic pivot towards new energy solutions. This FPSO is set to make a significant contribution to Petrobras’ production, supporting long-term growth.

Named in January this year, FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias has a production capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day, storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels and total gas handling capacity of 440 mmscfd. It is the first FPSO in the world equipped to receive the cutting-edge High-Pressure Separation (HISEP) technology, an innovative solution that separates CO2-rich gas from production streams and reinjects it back into the reservoir, therefore reducing the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions. The FPSO is also equipped with Water Alternating Gas (WAG) reinjection technology as well as stripping and reinjecting CO2 from fuel gas production, with a capacity to compress up to 48 mmscfd of CO2, further underscoring MISC’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Upon completion of its construction phase, the FPSO made its way on 24 February 2024, from Yantai, China to the Mero field in the Santos Basin, approximately 180 kilometres from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. After undergoing final hook-up and commissioning, first oil was achieved on 30 October 2024.

Incorporating Advanced Process Automation, the FPSO is engineered to enhance overall process efficiency by monitoring key performance indicators in real-time, ensuring optimal operational performance. Additionally, the FPSO is equipped with Predictive Maintenance Systems, a critical feature aimed at minimising operational downtime by forecasting equipment failures before they occur, thereby extending machinery lifespan and significantly reducing maintenance costs.

In line with our commitment to sustainability, Energy Efficiency Systems have been seamlessly integrated to optimise energy consumption, thereby reducing operational costs and minimising the environmental footprint of the FPSO. Safety is the paramount value in offshore operations and this is achieved through Integrated Safety Systems and a highly trained crew.

Engineered for a remarkable 30-year operational lifespan without the need for dry docking, FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias exemplifies sustainable engineering, leveraging technology to minimise its impact to the environment. This milestone is a testament to MISC’s strategic vision and operational excellence.

Source: MISC Berhad