MISC Joins The Getting To Zero Coalition By The Global Maritime Forum

MISC Berhad (MISC) is now a member of the ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’, committed to developing zero-emission vessels by 2030. The ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’ is a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean Action, and the World Economic Forum.

The Coalition is a powerful alliance of more than 70 public and private organizations representing senior leaders within the maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors, and supported by decision-makers from government and intergovernmental organizations (IGO) that will lead the push for international shipping’s decarbonization.

Mr. Yee Yang Chien, President/Group CEO of MISC said “We strongly believe the world needs more collaboration rather than confrontation if we are to be serious about reducing carbon footprint. We need to rise beyond waiting for regulations and policies to be in place before a call to action. Therefore, we are totally delighted to be able to join forces with various members of the coalition to start making a difference. The first step needs to start with ourselves.”

‘Getting to Zero Coalition’ is closely aligned with the UN International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) initial Greenhouse Gas Strategy. The strategy prescribes that international shipping must reduce its total annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% of 2008 levels by 2050, whilst pursuing efforts towards phasing them out as soon as possible in this century.

The Coalition is committed to making this target a reality by getting commercially viable deep sea zero emission vessels powered by zero emission fuels into operation by 2030 and views this formal launch as its first step towards fulfilling the maritime industry’s ambitions for full decarbonization aligned with the aspirations of the IMO.

Source: MISC