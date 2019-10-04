MISC sells chemical tankers to Vietnamese shipping firm

MISC Bhd had this week sold two seven-year-old chemical tankers, namely the Bunga Lotus and Bunga Lucerne, to Vietnam-based shipping company FGAS Petrol for just under US$33 million (about RM138 million), Splash 247.com reported.

Splash 247.com reported on Tuesday (Oct 1) that the two 20,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) ships will join a fleet of nine liquefied petroleum gas vessels and two vintage very large gas carriers, which FGAS Petrol added to its fleet earlier this year.

“Vietnamese company FGAS Petrol’s fleet upgrade shows no sign of slowing down.

“This week Hanoi-based FGAS Petrol has added its most modern ships to date, spending just under US$33 million on two seven-year-old chemical tankers from Malaysia’s MISC, adding the two 20,000 DWT sister ships Bunga Lotus, and Bunga Lucerne,” Splash 247.com said.

MISC is a 62.67%-owned subsidiary of Petronas, MISC’s annual report shows.

At the time of writing today, MISC had not issued a statement in response to Splash 247.com’s report.

At Bursa Malaysia, MISC shares were traded unchanged at RM7.80 at 4:02pm for a market value of RM34.82 billion. The stock saw some five million shares transacted.

Source: The Edge Market