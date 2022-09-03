MISC sets the record as the award recipient for strongest commitment to sustainable energy transportation

MISC Berhad (MISC or the Company) was honoured as the award recipient of the Strongest Commitment to Sustainable Energy Transportation Award at the Alpha Southeast Asia 12th Annual Institutional Investor Corporate Awards 2022 ceremony, that was held on 1 September 2022 in Kuala Lumpur. MISC’s commitment to excellence in investor relations was also recognised by Alpha Southeast Asia as the Company was once again ranked among the top 5 Malaysian companies in the category of Most Organised Investor Relations.

Datuk Yee Yang Chien, MISC’s President/Group Chief Executive Officer, said, “MISC is extremely honoured to receive both the awards and would like to express our gratitude to Alpha Southeast Asia’s awards committee and poll participants. The Strongest Commitment to Sustainable Energy Transportation Award is an affirmation of our commitment in moving energy safely and efficiently, and we proudly share this achievement with our global workforce at sea and shore. We would also like to thank our investors and analysts for their trust and confidence in MISC, and for recognising our efforts in strengthening relationships with the investment community.”

“The awards are a testament to our unwavering passion of what we can achieve together to realise the possibilities that lie ahead, as we chart our sustainable journey of moving energy to build a better world,” Datuk Yee added.

En. Zahid Othman, MISC’s Vice President of Corporate Planning, accepted the recognition plaques on behalf of MISC from Mr. Siddiq Bazarwala, Publisher and CEO of Alpha Southeast Asia.

The Alpha Southeast Asia 12th Annual Institutional Investor Corporate Awards annual poll for the calendar year 2022 concluded in mid-June 2022 in finding Southeast Asia’s top companies in five main award categories, including the Most Organised Investor Relations category. This year’s poll had collected votes from more than 557 investors and analysts across the region as well as the US and Europe.

Source: MISC Berhad