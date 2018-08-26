Missing clean tanker spotted off Republic of Congo’s Pointe Noire: report

A clean tanker carrying around 10,000 mt of gasoil which has missing in the Gulf of Guinea for over a week was found Thursday morning, according to a Africanews TV network news report.

The Centre Regional de la Securite Maritime de l’Afrique Centrale (CRESMAC), which is the main naval command for the region, found the Pantalena off the coast of the port city of Pointe Noire in the Republic of Congo, which had been suspected missing due to hijacking, the report added.

Captain Goliele Ruddy, deputy chief of operations at CRESMAC, told the TV network in an interview that the tanker had been spotted off the coast of the Republic of Congo and that the vessel had lost signal due to inadequate technical equipment.

When it was reported missing, the tanker was heading to Libreville in Gabon, where it was expected to discharge the gasoil picked up from Lome in Togo.

The tanker had been previously last observed on August 14, when it was around 17 nautical miles or 30 km off the coast of Libreville, and was thought most likely to be missing due to a hijacking, which is prevalent in this region, especially of small oil and chemical tankers.

The tanker had 17 Georgian sailors and two crewmen from Russia aboard, according to a statement released last week by the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement confirmed that the ship, which was sailing under a Panamanian flag, had been missing since August 14.

The ministry added that Lotus Shipping, which owns the tanker, was carrying out an investigation along with the governments of Georgia and Gabon.

Representatives at Lotus Shipping were unavailable for comment Thursday.

The hijacking of product tankers from anchorages in the Gulf of Guinea has been a cause of concern for a number of years.

Source: Platts